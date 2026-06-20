The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will take part in technical-level talks in Switzerland on Sunday, following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said the talks will be held in Bürgenstock as a follow-up to the MoU, adding that Prime Minister Sharif, along with a high-level delegation, has departed Islamabad for Switzerland.