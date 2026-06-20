Fox News commentator Mark Levin on Saturday questioned US policy toward Iran, asking what it means for the Iranian people and referring to earlier US promises of support.

"What about the Iranian people? We promised to help them. Among other things, we should have armed them (the Reagan Doctrine). What now? Anything? The MOU is silent," Levin posted on X.

"What about the Lebanese Christians, who have wanted to be rid of Hezbollah for 40-years and take back their country from Iran? The MOU ensures Hezbollah's (meaning Iran's) continuing control over that country, and existential threat to Israel," he added.