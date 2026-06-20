MP remarks on air 'legal violation' and will face prosecution - Iran State TV
Iran’s state broadcaster (IRIB) said on Saturday remarks made by a member of parliament on a live news program amounted to a legal violation and would be referred for judicial action.
In a statement, IRIB said the comments, made during a broadcast on its News Network, referred in a “partial and distorted” manner to classified documents and correspondence from senior officials. It said this constituted a breach of law and would be subject to prosecution.