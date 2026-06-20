A conservative outlet - Raja News - reported on Saturday Iran’s new supreme leader issued a negative response to the Islamabad negotiations, objecting that officials had discussed nuclear issues and failed to uphold a previously outlined set of conditions.

According to the report, the Leader said the talks were conducted “against religious law” due to engagement on the nuclear file and failure to impose the agreed conditions.

The outlet added that members of the Supreme National Security Council subsequently wrote to the Leader defending the need to include the nuclear issue in any negotiations and raising concerns about continued conflict and possible strikes on infrastructure.

It said the Leader responded that the talks would bring “neither benefit in this world nor in the hereafter” and would not prevent attacks on Iran’s infrastructure.