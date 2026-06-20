Vice President Vance to join Kushner and Witkoff in Iran negotiations
An aide to US President Donald Trump said on Saturday Vice President JD Vance will join Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff for negotiations involving Iran in Switzerland.
An aide to US President Donald Trump said on Saturday Vice President JD Vance will join Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff for negotiations involving Iran in Switzerland.
Iran’s agriculture minister Gholam Reza Nouri said on Saturday a 90% rise in domestic transport fees is among the factors contributing to higher prices of basic goods, alongside other cost increases affecting production and distribution.
"A sharp increase in internal transport costs as part of broader pressures on food and essential goods prices, including wage growth, tax changes, and higher packaging expenses," he said.
US Vice President said on Saturday, before departure, that technical talks in Switzerland would focus on the Iranian nuclear issue and efforts to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon, adding that he hopes the discussions will make progress on both fronts.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland, saying the team is travelling to Bürgenstock as part of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran.
Hardline commentators on Iranian state TV on Saturday said that closing the Strait of Hormuz is not enough to stall negotiations and called for shutting Mehrabad Airport in Tehran to prevent officials from travelling abroad for talks with the United States.
They added that the appropriate strategy in such conditions is “containment over passivity,” rejecting engagement at the negotiating table.
A conservative outlet - Raja News - reported on Saturday Iran’s new supreme leader issued a negative response to the Islamabad negotiations, objecting that officials had discussed nuclear issues and failed to uphold a previously outlined set of conditions.
According to the report, the Leader said the talks were conducted “against religious law” due to engagement on the nuclear file and failure to impose the agreed conditions.
The outlet added that members of the Supreme National Security Council subsequently wrote to the Leader defending the need to include the nuclear issue in any negotiations and raising concerns about continued conflict and possible strikes on infrastructure.
It said the Leader responded that the talks would bring “neither benefit in this world nor in the hereafter” and would not prevent attacks on Iran’s infrastructure.