Iran will pursue its understanding with the United States with “complete distrust” toward President Donald Trump and after taking all considerations into account, a member of Iran parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said on Thursday.

Behnam Saeedi, a member of the committee’s presiding board, said the Islamic Republic would “never be optimistic” about the United States.

He said any action by Tehran would depend on Washington carrying out its commitments, adding that implementation of the understanding would proceed “step by step and reciprocally.”