The US-Iran memorandum has raised expectations of oil waivers, access to frozen funds and a path toward sanctions relief, but economists warn that Tehran’s postwar economy will need far more than a diplomatic breakthrough to escape chronic inflation and structural weakness.
The reaction reflects a familiar hope in Iran: that lower tensions with Washington will strengthen the rial, cool inflation and ease living costs after years of sanctions, isolation and war. But economists are warning that the market rally may be pricing in more than the agreement can deliver.
Former Central Bank deputy governor Heydar Mostakhdemin-Hosseini put it succinctly. “An agreement is a necessary condition for economic improvement, but it is not a sufficient condition,” he told Jahan-e Sanat.
That warning has become more relevant since the 14-point “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” emerged on Wednesday. The document outlines an immediate halt to military operations, a 60-day negotiation period, steps toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports and talks over frozen assets and sanctions termination.
But the most sensitive economic promises are conditional. Senior US officials said after the text emerged that Washington is not committing to immediate sanctions relief, upfront access to frozen assets or direct funding for Iran. They said economic incentives would depend on Iranian compliance and progress toward a final deal, particularly on nuclear issues.
The $300 billion reconstruction and economic development plan mentioned in the memorandum has already become one of the most disputed parts of the deal. US officials said it does not mean Washington will provide money to Tehran. Instead, they described it as a possible future framework for third countries and private investors if sanctions are eased and Iran meets its commitments.
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have also rejected the idea that the United States would provide direct financial aid or war reparations to Iran.
The issue of frozen assets is similarly uncertain. Iranian officials have presented the memorandum as a route to usable funds, while US officials said no assets would be released automatically upon signing. Some funds could become available during the negotiation period, they said, but only if Iran takes concrete steps demanded by Washington.
Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said Wednesday that the memorandum had been drafted in a way that clearly defines US obligations over asset releases and makes them enforceable.
But he added a note of caution: “As with any international agreement, a final assessment will depend on observing implementation and conducting the necessary verification in practice.”
For economists, that is the core problem: even if some relief arrives, Iran’s economic problems are not only external.
Economic analyst Nasser Zakeri told Fararu that the long-term effect of any diplomatic opening will depend on domestic policymaking. He said Iran would need to reassess its internal and regional realities and reorient its economic strategy around whatever opportunities the agreement creates.
Ali Ghanbari, an economics professor, made a similar point. “We should not become excessively excited or optimistic,” he said. “We should not assume that simply signing an initial understanding can solve all of Iran’s economic problems. Sustainable growth requires structural reforms, and such reforms are impossible without careful planning.”
Iran’s inflation problem shows the scale of the challenge. The latest official point-to-point inflation rate stands at 83.9%, according to the Statistical Center of Iran, and 77.2% according to the Central Bank.
Inflation briefly fell to single digits in the two years after the 2015 nuclear deal took effect, but surged again after Washington withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed secondary sanctions.
A new deal could ease some of those pressures if it restores oil exports, reduces shipping restrictions and gives Tehran access to some blocked revenues. Under the memorandum, the US Treasury would issue waivers for Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and related services, including banking, insurance and transportation, pending a final agreement.
But Mostakhdemin-Hosseini warned that even higher oil revenue and reduced sanctions would not resolve budget deficits, rapid money-supply growth, banking imbalances and weak productivity. Without political stability, better governance and restored public trust, he said, chronic inflation could return quickly.
Hossein Selahvarzi, the former head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, also warned against reading peace as prosperity.
“A peace agreement does not, by itself, revive the economy, and the end of military conflict does not automatically mean the beginning of economic prosperity,” he wrote in Etemad.
He pointed to energy shortages, lack of working capital, aging equipment, limited access to technology, unstable regulations, weak investment and low productivity across industry and mining.
“The war only deepened and exposed these problems,” Selahvarzi wrote. “If we are now speaking of a post-war era, we should not expect miracles.”
Economists in Tehran remain divided over the economic implications of the US–Iran Memorandum of Understanding ahead of the scheduled signing on Friday.
State-controlled media initially struck an upbeat tone, highlighting the positive reaction in Iran’s foreign-exchange and gold markets. It also amplified reports about the repatriation of frozen assets and a $300 billion reconstruction package.
But the market rally was short-lived, and both stories about incoming cash were quickly dismissed as fake news and publicly refuted by Trump at the G7 summit in France.
Across Tehran’s media on Tuesday morning, coverage reflected a mix of cautious optimism and skepticism.
The debate is unfolding even as the memorandum itself remains unpublished and some of its key provisions unclear.
The agreement is expected to be formally signed on Friday, but it faces critics in both Tehran and Washington, where opponents have questioned everything from sanctions relief to the handling of Iran’s nuclear program.
The divide was especially clear in two interviews: one with economist Heydar Mostakhdemin-Hosseini in Jahan-e Sanat newspaper, and another with macroeconomist Hadi Haghshenas on the Khabar Online website.
Mostakhdemin-Hosseini’s core message was a warning: while a political breakthrough may calm market psychology and reduce short-term inflationary expectations, it will not resolve Iran’s entrenched structural problems, including chronic budget deficits, excessive money creation and a dysfunctional banking system.
He stressed that political calm can temporarily stabilize markets by reducing panic buying and war-related anxiety, but it cannot cure long-term inflation.
On the dangers of crisis financing, he said: “The greatest danger in wartime conditions is financing the costs of war through printing money… Almost all countries that experienced hyperinflation during periods of conflict repeated this exact mistake.”
He also warned that “capital flees from instability,” arguing that legal stability, respect for property rights, anti-corruption measures and reduced political risk must be top priorities.
“In times of economic crisis, the public’s psychological trust in the government’s economic stewardship is a far more powerful tool for market stabilization than physical gold or foreign currency reserves,” he added.
Offering a starkly different assessment, Haghshenas presented an optimistic outlook for Iran’s economy following what he described as a two-stage agreement with the United States.
He predicted that the post-war period could mirror the economic rebounds seen after the 1988 ceasefire with Iraq under UN Resolution 598 and the 2015 nuclear deal, potentially delivering single-digit inflation and double-digit growth.
He argued that a final deal could reduce inflation by stabilizing the foreign-exchange market and unlocking frozen assets to absorb excess liquidity.
Psychological relief and a decline in inflation would emerge during the current Iranian year ending in March 2027, he said, while more substantial macroeconomic gains, including double-digit growth, would likely materialize in the following year ending in March 2028.
“When blocked resources enter the economy, they will collect a portion of the existing liquidity,” he added. “Therefore, the potential agreement will lead to a reduction in the inflation rate from two directions.”
Whether that optimism proves justified remains uncertain. Even if a broader agreement is reached, many of the structural problems identified by Mostakhdemin-Hosseini—including fiscal imbalances, monetary expansion and weak investor confidence—would remain unresolved.
Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett says he has drawn up a detailed plan to help Iranians topple the Islamic Republic, addressing growing frustration among dissidents that an emerging US-Iran deal could save and embolden Tehran’s hardline rulers.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to ultimately topple this horrible regime,” Bennett told Iran International correspondent Babak Eshaghi. “And I want to tell the Iranian people, the wonderful Iranian nation: Don’t lose your hope.”
“This terrible, disconnected, corrupt and evil regime will fall. You will be free,” he said.
Bennett, who is positioning himself as one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main challengers, said outside powers must be ready to help Iranians the next time they rise up against the Islamic Republic.
“What we’re going to do is ensure that next time the people of Iran rise up, we provide them the tools to win, communication and other tools,” he said. “This rotten regime will fall at some point.”
“Our job is to accelerate that,” Bennett added.
His comments come as many Iranians opposed to the Islamic Republic have voiced frustration over the expected signing of a US-Iran memorandum on Friday, fearing that Washington and Tehran are moving toward an agreement that would preserve the ruling system after months of war, repression, blackouts and sanctions.
After the January crackdown, in which security forces killed thousands of protesters and detained tens of thousands, both Donald Trump and Netanyahu promised to support Iranians seeking to bring down the regime.
But the emerging deal has deepened concern among many anti-government Iranians that ordinary people paid the heaviest price while Tehran’s more hardline leadership survived and may now gain breathing space through diplomacy.
Bennett sought to answer that concern by saying he had prepared “an elaborate and detailed plan” aimed at bringing down the Islamic Republic.
“I’ve put together an elaborate and detailed plan whose goal is to ultimately topple this Ayatollah regime,” he said.
He said the plan would rely on “many tools, not only war,” including “economic tools, diplomatic tools, covert, overt operations,” as well as efforts to empower the Iranian people.
Bennett also warned that the expected US-Iran memorandum should not lead to an easing of pressure on Tehran unless any final agreement fully dismantles Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and regional proxies.
“It’s a temporary agreement. It’s far from over,” he said.
“We have to ensure that the final agreement is a good one,” Bennett added. “That totally dismantles the Iranian nuclear program, the ballistic missile program, the regional terror program.”
“That’ll be the ultimate test,” he said. “We can’t let up on the sanctions and on all the pressure on this horrible regime until that’s achieved.”
His remarks come amid unease in Israel over the emerging agreement. Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials asked Washington to see the draft memorandum, but the United States refused to share the text before the signing ceremony.
The reported refusal has fueled concern in Israel that the deal could fall short of Netanyahu’s stated demands, including the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities, curbs on its missile program and limits on Tehran’s regional network.
Message to Iranian people and leaders
Bennett compared the Islamic Republic to the Soviet Union in its final years, saying authoritarian systems can collapse faster than expected.
“This regime will fall,” he said. “It’s a corrupt, disconnected and incompetent regime, very similar to the Soviet Union regime of the 1980s.”
“If you had asked me in 1985, will the regime fall? Who knows? But just four years later, it fell,” Bennett added.
“My message to the Iranian people is: Raise your heads. Be proud. Be strong. We are looking after you.”
He also issued a direct warning to Iran’s rulers.
“I would tell those leaders, those ayatollahs: Your time is running out. We are after you. We know exactly who you are. And you will not remain in power for long,” Bennett said.
“It might take a bit of time,” he added. “But your time is over.”
World leaders welcomed the agreement between Iran and the United States to end months of conflict, expressing support for the ceasefire and the negotiations expected to follow.
The strongest endorsements came from regional mediators and European governments, which described the breakthrough as a major step toward restoring stability in the Middle East and preventing further escalation.
Qatar's Prime Minister welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached between Tehran and Washington and voiced support for the next phase of negotiations.
Doha has played a central role in diplomatic efforts throughout the conflict and was among the key countries involved in mediation.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated both sides for reaching what he described as a peace deal providing for "an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations."
"This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," Guterres said, while thanking Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and other regional countries for helping facilitate the agreement.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed the deal, saying London stood ready to support the technical negotiations that will now begin.
"I warmly welcome today's agreement reached between the United States and Iran," Starmer said, reiterating Britain's longstanding position that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that "free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and that a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be reached as soon as possible."
In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and Italy signaled their readiness to ease sanctions on Iran in response to steps addressing its nuclear program.
"Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end," the four countries said.
The international reaction followed announcements by Iranian and US officials that they had reached a memorandum of understanding ending hostilities and launching a 60-day period of negotiations on a final settlement.
Tehran has said final negotiations will begin only after implementation of key provisions in the framework agreement, including the lifting of the maritime blockade and the release of Iranian funds.
US President Donald Trump described the agreement as a historic achievement, saying it would bring "peace and security" to the region and allow for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.
While many details remain unresolved, the broad international backing suggests governments across the region and beyond are eager to see the fragile agreement evolve into a lasting settlement.
Iran's state-affiliated Mehr News on Sunday published what it described as details of a 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, provides for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day talks
The reported draft has not been independently verified, and neither Iranian nor US officials have publicly confirmed its contents.It appears to match a version first published by Mehr News on Friday.
According to Mehr, the draft begins with an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, alongside a US commitment not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic.
The report says Washington would commit to lifting the naval blockade within 30 days, withdrawing forces from around Iran and allowing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian arrangements during the same period.
The draft also reportedly provides for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day talks, with half the funds becoming available before negotiations begin.
The publication comes as regional and international leaders welcomed news of the framework agreement.
Qatar's prime minister, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other officials have publicly endorsed the breakthrough, while US President Donald Trump described it as a "great deal" that would bring peace and security to the region and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
One of the most politically sensitive provisions concerns the scope of future negotiations.
According to Mehr, discussions would be limited to the fate of enriched uranium, enrichment activities, sanctions relief and economic reconstruction. Iran's missile program and support for allied armed groups would be explicitly excluded from the agenda.
On the economic front, the draft reportedly calls for the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and related exports, allowing Tehran full access to the resulting revenues. It also includes a requirement for the United States and its allies to present reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion for Iran.
Mehr reported that the two sides would then enter a 60-day period of negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement covering Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of US primary and secondary sanctions, as well as UN Security Council and IAEA-related restrictions.
Under the reported framework, Iran would reiterate its commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty not to pursue nuclear weapons. During the negotiating period, the United States would reportedly refrain from deploying additional forces to the region or imposing new sanctions.
The contents published by Mehr, however, remain unconfirmed and could still be subject to change as both sides move toward formal negotiations.
Deepening poverty in Iran is driving a rise in child labor, exposing children to sexual exploitation, violence and malnutrition, the head of Iran's Association of Social Workers warned on Sunday.
Hassan Mousavi Chalak told Khabar Online that worsening economic conditions were forcing more families to rely on their children's income to meet basic needs.
"We must accept that poverty in Iran has deepened," Mousavi said. "The more difficult economic conditions become, the more the use of children's labor capacity to cover family expenses increases."
Criticizing what he described as political efforts to downplay the issue, Mousavi said child labor extended far beyond children visible on city streets. He pointed to the use of children in slaughterhouses, livestock farms, underground workshops, orchards, farms and industrial settings, adding that many remained hidden from public view while facing dangerous and damaging working conditions.
There were no reliable statistics on the number of child laborers in Iran but that the phenomenon appeared more widespread in major cities and pilgrimage and tourist destinations, Mousavi said.
Physical and psychological toll
Children who work are deprived of the safety of school environments and normal socialization processes, Mousavi said, forcing them to adapt to harsh street conditions and sometimes engage in risky behavior to survive.
He warned that child laborers face serious health risks, including malnutrition, skin and infectious diseases, gastrointestinal problems and drug use, as well as different forms of violence and sexual exploitation.
"Social comparisons are also harmful," Mousavi said. "When a child compares themselves with others and sees peers enjoying ordinary and happy lives with their families, they experience psychological pressure and emotional suffering."
He cautioned that economic hardship increases the likelihood that children will be exploited, "sometimes even by those closest to them."
Economic strain fuels concerns
In recent weeks, multiple reports have highlighted the worsening economic situation in Iran, with citizens describing rising unemployment, sharp increases in the prices of essential goods and persistent economic stagnation.
Messages sent to Iran International have pointed to mounting pressure on household finances as living costs rise and employment opportunities decline, deepening concerns about livelihoods and the future of the labor market.
Research published in 2025 found that a combination of poverty, migration and marginalization, alongside ineffective support policies, was pushing both Iranian and Afghan migrant children into street work and workshops.
The study argued that child labor should be understood within the framework of profiteering from children in a dysfunctional economic structure, where shortcomings in the welfare system and ineffective social interventions have left the street to serve as a substitute for formal support mechanisms.
Mafia networks target some children
Addressing remarks about organized criminal involvement, Mousavi said the existence of mafia-like networks in the child labor sector could not be entirely dismissed, particularly when it came to homeless children.
However, he said field experience did not support the assumption that all working children were controlled by such groups.
Many children, he said, were sent by their families from poorer provinces to wealthier areas to help cover household expenses.
"Some children, especially those without guardians or effective caregivers, may fall under the control of such networks," Mousavi said. "In these circumstances, they may be forced into illegal or criminal activities."