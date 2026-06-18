Trump weakened Iran and opened diplomacy, Senator Schmitt says
Republican Senator Eric Schmitt said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump achieved what many believed was impossible by severely degrading Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities while creating an opening for diplomacy, speaking in an interview with Fox News.
Schmitt said Iran is now committing for the first time not to pursue a nuclear weapon and argued that the agreement should be based on verification rather than trust, describing the outcome as a success for the American people.
President Trump later shared the interview on Truth Social and thanked Schmitt.