Australia welcomes US-Iran MOU, warns Hormuz reopening may take time
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday that Australia welcomes a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, calling it “a really important breakthrough” that could provide immediate de-escalation and help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Albanese said at a press conference in Sydney that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz might take some time, adding that the economic consequences of its closure would continue to be felt for some time.
He also said the agreement includes a nuclear weapons provision, saying Australia has said all along that it does not want Iran to gain access to nuclear weapons.