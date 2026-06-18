Ships face fuel delays as Middle East crisis strains supply routes - FT
Ships have faced long delays and costly diversions to secure fuel as shortages linked to the Middle East crisis disrupt established energy supply routes, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing industry executives.
Vessels have been forced to wait up to nearly two weeks at major refueling hubs or sail hundreds of extra miles to find bunker fuel, the report said.
Shipping leaders warned that disruptions could continue even after the US and Iran reached a deal.