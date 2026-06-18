US Vice President JD Vance said a key strength of the memorandum of understanding with Iran is that it focuses on conduct rather than rhetoric, adding that the new Iranian leadership will be judged by its actions.

“The good thing about this MoU is that it is not about words, it is about their conduct,” Vance said in an interview with CBN News.

"One of the things that the president was very bothered and the whole administration was bothered by was all these innocent protestors being slaughtered by of course those people who were in charge a few months ago," Vance said.

"Those people are now gone. But we are going to see. Do these new leaders treat the people differently? We certainly hope so and if they don’t, we can figure out when we see their actual conduct. Which is why I say, the good thing about this MoU is that it is not about words, it is about their conduct," he added.