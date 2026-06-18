Iran’s conservative Khorasan daily, which is close to chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned Iranian officials against taking a joint photo or shaking hands with US officials at the expected signing of a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland.
The newspaper said US Vice President JD Vance, or even President Donald Trump, could travel to Switzerland for the signing ceremony, and warned that Washington was seeking such an image.
“The Iranian delegation’s protocol team must be careful from now,” it said, adding that officials must not agree to a “souvenir photo” with Americans or a handshake with Trump.