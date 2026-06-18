Germany is deploying two ships to the Red Sea as it prepares for a possible military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

“As we speak, our minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel are sailing through the Suez Canal towards the Red Sea,” Pistorius told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with NATO counterparts in Brussels.

Pistorius said any German participation in a minesweeping operation would require approval from Iran and Oman, and would also depend on developments in further talks between Iran and the United States.