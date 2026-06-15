European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the agreement between the United States and Iran should allow for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The priority now is its swift and full implementation by all parties. This agreement should allow for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Freedom of navigation must be restored toll-free,” she wrote in a post on X.

Von der Leyen said the deal could open the door to broader talks on peace and security in the Middle East.