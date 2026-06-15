Senior Israeli officials said Israel may have to confront US pressure if Washington demands Israeli withdrawals or limits on military operations in Lebanon following an agreement with Iran, Ynet reported on Monday.

“Right now, the prime minister is standing firm and succeeding in pushing back such Iranian demands,” one senior official was quoted as saying.

The official said the Americans understood that Israel viewed the issue as a red line.

The view inside Israel’s Security Cabinet was that Israel would “stand firm” on Lebanon, even at the cost of a dispute with Washington, according to the report.