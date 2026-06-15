EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the US-Iran deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz marked a potential breakthrough, adding that EU foreign ministers would discuss how the bloc could be closely involved in the next phase.
“From economic leverage to nuclear expertise and longstanding relationships with Gulf partners, the EU stands ready to contribute to a sustainable resolution,” she wrote in a post on X.
Kallas said the agreement could create space for deeper talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other critical issues, and could ease the global energy crisis once implemented.