Iran lawmaker says armed forces ready for any threat
An Iranian lawmaker said on Monday that the country was fully prepared for any threat and the armed forces were working around the clock to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.
Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, urged national unity, saying, “the enemy has planned to create divisions and rifts inside the country.”
He said national cohesion, alongside military power, were needed to safeguard security.