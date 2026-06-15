Egypt welcomed on Monday the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, calling it an important step toward restoring regional security and stability.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said the agreement should open the way for deeper regional and international coordination, creating a supportive environment for peace and further diplomacy on other regional issues.

“Egypt expresses hope that ending the war will lead to renewed international focus on establishing a lasting and just peace, and to creating the appropriate environment to begin implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace," it said in a statement.

The ministry added that Cairo had worked in recent months with regional and international partners to help reach what it called this turning point.