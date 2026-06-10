Iran said it had struck US bases and assets in the region in response to Washington’s attacks on areas in southern Iran, which it said were a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and the UN Charter, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement.

"The US regime, in the first minutes of Wednesday, June 10, 2026, under the pretext of the crash of an Apache helicopter belonging to that country’s terrorist army over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, carried out brutal attacks against areas in southern Iran," the statement said.

"In response to the US military aggression against Iran and the clear violation of our country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the powerful armed forces of Iran, in exercise of the inherent right of legitimate defense, severely struck US bases and assets in the region that were the origin of these aggressions," it added.

The statement also warned countries in the region, particularly those on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, against allowing their territory or facilities to be used by the US military or Israel for operations against Iran.