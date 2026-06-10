Iranian academic and political commentator Sadegh Zibakalam was arrested after new charges were filed against him over comments made in an interview, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Tasnim said Zibakalam had violated a judicial supervision order banning him from media activity and producing content on social media.

The report said the interview prompted the new charges and led authorities to impose stricter judicial supervision measures against him, without saying which interview it was referring to.