President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade has left Iran unable to pay its military or meet its bills, saying Tehran is doing “zero business” and is “quickly becoming a failed nation.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump described the blockade as “the most successful blockade in the history of naval warfare” and said, “Nothing gets through unless we want it to.”

He called the blockade a “steel wall,” while attacking what he described as the “fake news media” for failing to report its effectiveness.

Trump’s claim that Iran is struggling to pay its military echoes remarks aired in recent days by an Iranian state TV commentator, who also said the Islamic Republic was facing difficulty paying its military forces.