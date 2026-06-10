The United States and other nations issued a joint statement condemning Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps-Intelligence Organization, its extra territorial wing Quds Force, and the country’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security for what they called the “lethal plotting and other malign actions in Europe.”

"We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now," the statement released by the US Department of State said

The statement also condemned attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and US interests.

"Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries wrote.

It said some of the attacks were claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya.