Canada said it remains concerned about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and warned that respect for international navigation rights through the waterway is essential to stabilizing energy markets and supply chains.

In a statement shared with Iran International, the Canadian government urged all sides to exercise restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and return to diplomacy.

Ottawa said it would continue working with allies and partners to address what it called Iran’s destabilizing actions in the region, including its support for terrorist organizations, ballistic missile and nuclear programs, and systemic human rights violations.