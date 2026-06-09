Trump says US chopper downed by Iran, vows response
US President Donald Trump said Iran shot down a US Apache helicopter while it was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the United States would respond to the attack.
"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," he added.