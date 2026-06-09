Three Iranian filmmakers summoned over comments on January protests
Three Iranian filmmakers and an actor have been summoned to the Culture and Media Prosecutor’s Office over comments about the January 2026 protests and on charges of “collaboration with hostile states against the Islamic Republic,” the Emtedad news website reported.
The artists named in the report are Tahmineh Milani, a writer and director; Mohsen Amiryousefi, a director and vice president of the Iranian House of Cinema; Mostafa Kiayee, a director and producer; and Mohsen Kiayee, an actor.
Emtedad said several other filmmakers, including Houman Seyyedi and Saeed Roustayi, had previously been summoned to the same prosecutor’s office.