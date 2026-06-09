Israel is prepared to return to fighting in Iran and deliver a harder strike, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Tuesday.

“The Iranian attempt to dictate equations and change reality will fail,” Zamir said. “We will continue to operate and deepen the damage to the Hezbollah terror organization and defend the northern communities.”

“The IDF maintained and continues to maintain immediate readiness and preparedness for a return to fighting in Iran,” he added.

Zamir said Israel had intercepted threats launched at it and struck Iran “quickly and forcefully,” adding that the strike was “preparation for a much more significant and severe blow.”

“We are prepared to return and deliver another hard and deep strike against Iran,” he said.



