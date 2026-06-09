An Iranian official on Tuesday blasted an IAEA resolution drafted by the United States and three European countries as an attempt to shift blame for attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities onto the Islamic Republic itself.

"This is a reversal of responsibility," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X, accusing the US and Israel of attacking safeguarded nuclear facilities, disrupting verification and now using the Board of Governors to pressure Iran.

"The Board of Governors should not become a venue for whitewashing military aggression and shifting its costs onto the victim country," he added.