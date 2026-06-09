IMO says no safe passage through Hormuz amid volatility
The Strait of Hormuz remains highly volatile and safe passage cannot be considered to exist without reliable security assurances, International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said.
"I am increasingly concerned by reports that vessels continue to attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz without any credible security guarantees, despite well-established risks and the fact that seafarers have already been killed, injured and others detained in recent incidents," Dominguez said in a statement on Tuesday.
"No commercial or operational consideration can justify exposing seafarers to such levels of danger," he added.