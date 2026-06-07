Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that he met Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Naqvi handed Araghchi a letter from Pakistani officials addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, state media reported.
One hundred days after former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an attack on his office in Tehran, the Islamic Republic has yet to bury the man who led the country for more than three decades.
The delay has become one of the most unusual and politically sensitive aspects of Iran's post-war transition. While senior military commanders and officials killed in the same conflict have already been buried, repeated promises of a massive funeral for Khamenei have so far gone unfulfilled.
Tehran municipal officials spoke of plans for a multi-day funeral procession later this month. Ceremonies, they said, are expected to span several cities before Khamenei's final burial in the religious city of Mashhad.
The prolonged delay sits awkwardly alongside Shi'ite religious tradition, which generally favors the prompt burial of the dead. Classical jurisprudence encourages hastening burial except in exceptional circumstances, such as uncertainty over death or concerns about preserving life. Several contemporary clerics have similarly argued that unnecessary delays should be avoided if they risk disrespecting the deceased.
The absence of a funeral has fueled speculation about the condition of Khamenei's remains following the strike that killed him. Iranian media reports about other officials who died in the same attack described bodies recovered weeks later and identified only through DNA testing after suffering extensive damage.
Officials have released no information about the condition or location of Khamenei's remains.
Security concerns and a missing successor
The unanswered questions surrounding the burial have merged with another mystery: the continued absence of Khamenei's successor.
Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed leadership following his father's death, has not appeared publicly since the attack. Officials insist he survived and suffered only minor injuries, but reports and rumors about more serious wounds have persisted.
If alive and active, Mojtaba Khamenei would rank among Israel's most prominent targets. Any large public appearance could present significant security risks.
That reality complicates what would ordinarily be a defining moment for a new leader. A funeral for a supreme leader is not merely a religious ceremony; it is also a display of political continuity. The absence of the successor from such an event would be difficult to explain, while his appearance could expose him to risks the authorities may be unwilling to accept.
The politics of a funeral
There is also a political dimension to the delay. The Islamic Republic has a long history of using such ceremonies for political messaging. An example was the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.
The funeral procession, held for several days, passed through Kadhimiya, Baghdad, Najaf, Karbala, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran and Qom before Soleimani was ultimately buried in Kerman.
State media and Iranian officials said millions of people attended the ceremonies and repeatedly used images from the events in official messaging.
The publicity surrounding the funeral largely overlooked the deaths of 56 mourners, who were killed in a stampede during the burial ceremony in Kerman.
Officials have shown they hope for a similarly turnout for Khamenei. Yet organizing a funeral on that scale in the aftermath of war presents obvious logistical and security challenges.
For now, the result is an unusual limbo. One hundred days after Khamenei's death, Iran has formally selected a successor but has yet to publicly introduce him. It has promised a historic farewell for its former leader but has yet to hold one. And it continues to confront questions that neither official statements nor public ceremonies have managed to answer.
An Iranian judiciary deputy on Sunday denied that protesters are executed merely for taking part in demonstrations.
“Some people online say a certain person was executed because of protesting. This is an absolute lie. No one is executed merely for protesting,” Hadi Sadeghi said.
He said executions were carried out only after accusations such as espionage were proven.
“Unless it is proven that a person committed espionage, acted as an agent of a foreign power, killed someone or committed a crime, they are not executed,” he said.
Amnesty International said on May 28 that Iranian authorities were using wartime conditions to intensify repression, including mass arrests, fast-tracked prosecutions, political executions and harsh prison sentences.
The rights group said more than 6,000 people had been arbitrarily arrested since the Iran war began on February 28, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, rights defenders, dissidents and members of ethnic and religious minorities.
The appearance of Iranian pop singer Gheysar, who has spent nearly four decades living in Los Angeles, at a state-backed religious celebration in Tehran has sparked widespread debate over politics, culture, and the possible return of exiled artists.
The performance took place on Thursday during Eid al-Ghadir celebrations at Imam Hossein Square in central Tehran. The event, which received extensive coverage from official and semi-official media outlets, featured Binesh Bolour, known professionally as Gheysar, who has lived outside Iran for nearly four decades.
In recent years, the Islamic Republic has sought to transform Eid al-Ghadir into a broader national celebration through large-scale public events held in city streets and squares.
Iran has no ceasefire with the United States, a lawmaker said on Sunday and warned that a new war could break out.
“This is a fact that we do not have a ceasefire with America. In reality, we are in a pause in the fighting,” Vahid Ahmadi, a member of Iran parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said.
Referring to recent clashes in southern Iran, he said Washington was trying to test Iran’s military readiness.
He said “there is a possibility of a new war” and that Iran had new capabilities on the way.