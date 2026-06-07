An Iranian judiciary deputy on Sunday denied that protesters are executed merely for taking part in demonstrations.

“Some people online say a certain person was executed because of protesting. This is an absolute lie. No one is executed merely for protesting,” Hadi Sadeghi said.

He said executions were carried out only after accusations such as espionage were proven.

“Unless it is proven that a person committed espionage, acted as an agent of a foreign power, killed someone or committed a crime, they are not executed,” he said.

Amnesty International said on May 28 that Iranian authorities were using wartime conditions to intensify repression, including mass arrests, fast-tracked prosecutions, political executions and harsh prison sentences.

The rights group said more than 6,000 people had been arbitrarily arrested since the Iran war began on February 28, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, rights defenders, dissidents and members of ethnic and religious minorities.