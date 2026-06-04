US President Donald Trump attacked a House vote to limit his war powers on Thursday, saying it came in the middle of his “final negotiations” to end the war with Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the vote meaningless and criticized four Republicans who joined Democrats in backing the measure, accusing them of grandstanding.
“They know where the negotiations stand,” Trump said, adding that Democrats would rather see the country fail than give him another political victory.
"The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves," he said.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation seeking to compel President Donald Trump to end the Iran war, in a move Democrats and war-powers advocates framed as an effort to reassert congressional authority over the conflict.
Hezbollah rejected a US-backed ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel on Thursday, saying any acceptable deal must begin with a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
The Iran-backed group said it had formally informed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun of its opposition to the agreement.
Hezbollah said the return of displaced residents, reconstruction and the release of Lebanese prisoners were essential conditions for any future deal.
The group was not part of the talks that produced the ceasefire. Israel carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, with blasts reported near Nabatieh.
Iranian authorities are continuing to use children in security-related activities, including checkpoints and participating in military-themed programs, according to messages sent by citizens to Iran International.
Accounts from several provinces described children and teenagers taking part in checkpoint operations and handling weapons at state-sponsored gatherings, despite international conventions that call on governments to keep minors away from military and security activities.
“Recession, inflation, poverty and hardship are rampant, and this is a sign of economic collapse,” a resident of Fereydunkenar, north of Iran, said. “They have set up checkpoints with children aged 10 to 12 and gather people around city squares with food and payments to show strength.”
Iran’s Quds Force commander said on Thursday that Israel must withdraw in Lebanon to positions it held before the start of the Iran war with the US and Israel, state media reported.
“The baseline demand of the resistance is the withdrawal of the occupying regime to the position it held before the start of the 40-day war,” Esmail Ghaani said.
The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ extraterritorial force added that Lebanese fighters would soon see the results of their resistance.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss Iran’s attack targeting Bahrain, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The Saudi foreign minister condemned the attack and said Riyadh fully supported Bahrain and the measures it takes to protect its security, territorial integrity and citizens.
The two ministers also discussed regional developments and joint coordination to preserve security and stability, the ministry said.