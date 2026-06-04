US President Donald Trump attacked a House vote to limit his war powers on Thursday, saying it came in the middle of his “final negotiations” to end the war with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the vote meaningless and criticized four Republicans who joined Democrats in backing the measure, accusing them of grandstanding.

“They know where the negotiations stand,” Trump said, adding that Democrats would rather see the country fail than give him another political victory.

"The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation seeking to compel President Donald Trump to end the Iran war, in a move Democrats and war-powers advocates framed as an effort to reassert congressional authority over the conflict.