Iran’s executive vice president said on Wednesday that a national poll showed 82% of people were satisfied with the supply of goods and market management during the latest Iran war.
Mohammadjafar Ghaempanah also praised the wartime performance by the Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry.
The global economy’s outlook depends heavily on the Middle East war, which has already weakened growth and could still trigger recessions and stronger inflation, said the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
The Paris-based organization said price pressures and weaker demand were likely to persist and could worsen even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens.
In its latest economic outlook, the OECD raised its inflation estimates for 2027 under a scenario of limited disruption, while making only minor changes to already weak growth forecasts issued in March.
Bahrain’s military said on Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles and several drones targeting civilian sites in the country.
The Bahrain Defense Force said Iran was continuing a systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks.
It said all military branches and units were on the highest level of readiness to defend Bahrain.
The military urged residents not to approach or touch any suspicious objects left from Iran’s attack and to report them immediately.
It said using missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property was a clear violation of international humanitarian law.
Kuwait activated an emergency plan at its international airport on Wednesday after Iranian drones and missiles targeted the T1 terminal building, the country’s civil aviation authority said.
The authority said the attack caused severe damage to several airport facilities and left people injured.
Flights were suspended and diverted to alternative airports until further notice, it said.
Kuwait activated an emergency plan at its international airport on Wednesday after Iranian drones and missiles targeted the T1 terminal building, the country’s civil aviation authority said.
The authority said the attack caused severe damage to several airport facilities and left people injured.
Flights were suspended and diverted to alternative airports until further notice, it said.
Iran’s reported decline in electricity imbalance is more likely the result of an industrial slowdown than an improvement in power generation capacity, Etemad newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing experts.
The report said lower electricity use by industries, caused by falling output, factory shutdowns and energy restrictions on production units, had temporarily narrowed the apparent gap between supply and demand.
Experts said the trend did not mean Iran’s electricity imbalance crisis had been resolved.