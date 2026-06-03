Kuwait activated an emergency plan at its international airport on Wednesday after Iranian drones and missiles targeted the T1 terminal building, the country’s civil aviation authority said.
The authority said the attack caused severe damage to several airport facilities and left people injured.
Flights were suspended and diverted to alternative airports until further notice, it said.
Iran’s reported decline in electricity imbalance is more likely the result of an industrial slowdown than an improvement in power generation capacity, Etemad newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing experts.
The report said lower electricity use by industries, caused by falling output, factory shutdowns and energy restrictions on production units, had temporarily narrowed the apparent gap between supply and demand.
Experts said the trend did not mean Iran’s electricity imbalance crisis had been resolved.
IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News on Tuesday published a video what it said were images of explosions at US military bases in Kuwait, citing Arab sources and local residents who reported multiple impacts at American facilities.
Tasnim said at least three missiles were believed to have been fired toward US positions in Kuwait. CENTCOM said its air defenses successfully shot down multiple drones and that no American personnel or assets were harmed.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said an additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait failed to hit their intended targets on Tuesday night.
CENTCOM said its air defenses successfully shot down multiple drones and that no American personnel or assets were harmed.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Tuesday it targeted a US-linked vessel named “Panaya” with missile fire after what it described as a US strike on an Iranian tanker near the Strait of Hormuz late on Tuesday, which damaged the vessel’s engine room.
It said US forces also hit an IRGC communications tower in southern Qeshm Island, prompting retaliatory missile and drone strikes on what it described as a US air and helicopter base in a regional country and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters.
"Any further disruption to security in the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a severe response," the statement added.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that US and partner forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian ground control station on Qeshm Island, according to a statement.
CENTCOM said Iran launched missiles toward regional targets, including Kuwait and Bahrain, but said they either failed to reach their intended targets or were intercepted. It also said US forces shot down drones targeting civilian maritime traffic in regional waters.
"No US personnel were harmed. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire," the statement said.