Kuwait Airways suspends operations after Iran attack on airport
Kuwait Airways suspended operations until further notice on Wednesday after an Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport, the airline said.
Kuwait Airways suspended operations until further notice on Wednesday after an Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport, the airline said.
Bahrain’s military said on Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles and several drones targeting civilian sites in the country.
The Bahrain Defense Force said Iran was continuing a systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks.
It said all military branches and units were on the highest level of readiness to defend Bahrain.
The military urged residents not to approach or touch any suspicious objects left from Iran’s attack and to report them immediately.
It said using missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property was a clear violation of international humanitarian law.
Kuwait activated an emergency plan at its international airport on Wednesday after Iranian drones and missiles targeted the T1 terminal building, the country’s civil aviation authority said.
The authority said the attack caused severe damage to several airport facilities and left people injured.
Flights were suspended and diverted to alternative airports until further notice, it said.
Kuwait activated an emergency plan at its international airport on Wednesday after Iranian drones and missiles targeted the T1 terminal building, the country’s civil aviation authority said.
The authority said the attack caused severe damage to several airport facilities and left people injured.
Flights were suspended and diverted to alternative airports until further notice, it said.
Iran’s reported decline in electricity imbalance is more likely the result of an industrial slowdown than an improvement in power generation capacity, Etemad newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing experts.
The report said lower electricity use by industries, caused by falling output, factory shutdowns and energy restrictions on production units, had temporarily narrowed the apparent gap between supply and demand.
Experts said the trend did not mean Iran’s electricity imbalance crisis had been resolved.
IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News on Tuesday published a video what it said were images of explosions at US military bases in Kuwait, citing Arab sources and local residents who reported multiple impacts at American facilities.
Tasnim said at least three missiles were believed to have been fired toward US positions in Kuwait. CENTCOM said its air defenses successfully shot down multiple drones and that no American personnel or assets were harmed.