The global economy’s outlook depends heavily on the Middle East war, which has already weakened growth and could still trigger recessions and stronger inflation, said the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The Paris-based organization said price pressures and weaker demand were likely to persist and could worsen even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

In its latest economic outlook, the OECD raised its inflation estimates for 2027 under a scenario of limited disruption, while making only minor changes to already weak growth forecasts issued in March.