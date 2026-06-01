Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters commander warned residents of northern Israel to leave the area if Israel carries out threatened attacks on Beirut, in response to an earlier Israeli military evacuation warning for residents of areas in Beirut.

"Given Israel's repeated violations of the ceasefire, if this threat is carried out, we warn residents of northern areas and military settlements in Israel to leave the area if they do not want to be harmed," Ali Abdollahi said.