Donald Trump said on Monday he did not care if peace negotiations with Iran were over, CNBC reported, citing a phone interview with the US president.

"I don't care if they're over, honestly," Trump told CNBC when asked about reports that Iranian negotiators would stop communications with the United States over Israel's military operations in Lebanon.

"I really don't care. I couldn't care less," he added.

Trump said he was "going to ask" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "what's going on with Lebanon," according to CNBC.

He also said he was not worried about oil prices after Iranian state media reported that Tehran was vowing to "completely block" the Strait of Hormuz.

"I think the oil will be dropping like a rock in the very near, you know, the very near distance," Trump said.