Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday accused the United States and Israel of repeatedly violating an April ceasefire, saying attacks on Iranian commercial shipping and Israeli strikes in Lebanon amount to breaches across all fronts.

In a statement, the ministry said the April 8 agreement was supposed to end the US and Israeli war against the Islamic Republic “on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

Washington had since “repeatedly” violated the ceasefire, including through continued actions against Iran’s commercial shipping, it said, apparently referring to the US enforcement of a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The ministry also accused Israel of a “flagrant” breach of the truce in Lebanon, saying "a ceasefire violation on any one front constitutes a violation on all fronts."

The ministry said the United States bears direct responsibility both for what it described as violations against Iran and for Israel’s actions in Lebanon, despite what it called early US efforts after the ceasefire to pressure Israel to halt its attacks.

Iran has repeatedly warned about the “dangerous consequences” of ceasefire violations for regional peace and security, the statement added, saying Tehran would use “all capacities” to defend its interests wherever it deems necessary.