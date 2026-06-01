Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday to show “maximum flexibility” to seize the opportunity for a ceasefire agreement with the United States.

Takaichi told reporters after the call that she also strongly demanded the Strait of Hormuz be reopened soon to ensure free and safe navigation for ships from Asia and other countries.

She did not detail Pezeshkian’s response but said the two leaders agreed to keep close communication.