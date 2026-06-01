All rights reserved for Volant Media UK Limited Japan urges Iran to show ‘maximum flexibility’ for US deal
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday to show “maximum flexibility” to seize the opportunity for a ceasefire agreement with the United States.
Takaichi told reporters after the call that she also strongly demanded the Strait of Hormuz be reopened soon to ensure free and safe navigation for ships from Asia and other countries.
She did not detail Pezeshkian’s response but said the two leaders agreed to keep close communication.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that Pakistan’s mediation between the United States and Iran had helped prevent a return to full-scale war.
Speaking in Pakistan, Kallas said Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts were “recognised and appreciated across Europe.”
She said Pakistan’s support had helped create a fragile diplomatic opening to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Kallas said any temporary understanding between Washington and Tehran must be followed by deeper talks on Iran’s nuclear stockpile and other critical issues.
Saudi Arabia condemned repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait on Monday, calling them a violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and international law.
The Saudi foreign ministry said the attacks undermined international efforts to restore security and stability in the region.
Riyadh said it stood in solidarity with Kuwait and supported any measures taken to protect its sovereignty, security and stability.
Iran will not issue invitations to state officials or foreign guests for this year’s anniversary ceremony marking the death of the Islamic Republic’s founder Ruhollah Khomeini, the event organizer said on Monday.
The secretary of the central committee organizing the June 4 ceremony said no official invitations had been sent to ministers, lawmakers, heads of institutions or military commanders.
He said the decision was made for several reasons known to the system’s decision-makers.
Iran’s parliament speaker said on Monday that the US naval blockade and Israeli attacks in Lebanon showed US noncompliance with the ceasefire.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Israel of committing war crimes in Lebanon and said Washington was responsible for the situation.
“Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due. It will all fall into place,” he wrote on X.
Kuwait said on Monday that Iran's attacks undermined efforts to reduce tensions in the region.
Kuwait also said it had the full right to take all necessary measures to defend its territory.