Four US service members and three contractors suffered minor injuries related to an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base last week, CBS News reported, citing a US official.

All seven returned to duty within 24 hours, the official was cited as saying.

Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait at 10:17 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, CENTCOM had previously said. The missile was intercepted by Kuwaiti forces.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday it had targeted an American base in retaliation for US strikes on the southern part of the country, though it did not specify where the base was.