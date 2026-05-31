US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iran made a "big mistake" by attacking its neighbors in the Persian Gulf, leading regional allies to cooperate more closely with Washington on freezing Iranian funds.

"We had many very good allies who maybe weren't completely transparent with us on the money — Iranian money that was in their banking systems — all of a sudden became very compliant in terms of being willing to turn over accounts or help us freeze block accounts," Bessent told Fox News.

"And then the third part was the incredible blockade. I really think it's the economic blockade of funds and the physical blockade of the ships not going in or out of the Iranian ports," he added.

"Kharg Island is shut down. That's their big oil loading facilities, and that means that they're going to have to start taking down the wells," Bessent said.