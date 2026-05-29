Iran’s state broadcaster said 24 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours with coordination from the IRGC Navy and Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

A state TV reporter in the Strait of Hormuz cited the IRGC Navy’s public relations office as saying the number of ships authorized to pass through the waterway was higher, but only a set number were allowed to transit each day to prevent maritime congestion and ensure vessel safety.

“Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has accelerated compared with previous weeks and months, but it has not yet returned to pre-war conditions,” the reporter said.

The reporter also said ships belonging to hostile countries and military vessels were not allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.