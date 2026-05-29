Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned US threats against Oman, saying Iran and Oman were acting within international law to manage safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a phone call Friday with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, Araghchi praised Muscat’s “principled and responsible” approach to regional peace and security and defended what he called responsible measures by Iran and Oman to ensure safe maritime traffic in the strait.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump warned that Oman would have to “behave” over any role in the Strait of Hormuz, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Washington would not tolerate efforts to impose tolls on vessels passing through the waterway.

Araghchi also briefed Albusaidi on the latest Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process, saying a final deal depended on Washington ending its “excessive” demands and “shifting and contradictory” positions.

He said Tehran remained “serious and steadfast” in pursuing what it calls its legitimate rights and interests.