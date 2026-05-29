Iran has become an increasingly significant factor in the terror threat facing Denmark, especially against Israeli and Jewish targets and Iranian dissidents, Denmark’s national security and intelligence service said Friday.

“Over the past year state actors have become increasingly important to the terror threat. We assess that this applies in particular to Iran, which poses a threat especially to Israeli and Jewish interests as well as certain Iranian dissidents in Europe, including Denmark,” Finn Borch Andersen, head of PET, said in a statement.

“The threat from Iran emanates from the Iranian intelligence services, which make use of both criminal networks and the recruitment of operatives in Europe to plan and carry out attacks,” he added.

PET said rising hostility between Iran and Israel in recent years, especially since Israeli and US strikes against Iran began in February, has affected the threat environment in Denmark and other Western countries.