Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said any new regional security framework should be formed by countries in the region and exclude US involvement and Israeli influence.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Moscow Security Conference, Bagheri Kani said the recent US and Israeli attacks showed the need to define a new framework for peace and stability in the region. He said that position had been welcomed by countries attending the conference.

Bagheri Kani also rejected the Abraham Accords as a model for peace, calling them a “Pharaoh pact” and saying they would not guarantee regional stability.

He said the region would not become stable as long as plans such as what he called a US-led “Greater Middle East” or an Israeli pursuit of “Greater Israel” remained in place.

“The formation of any new security mechanism must take place with the participation of countries in the region and without US interference or Israeli influence,” he said.