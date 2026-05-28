An Iranian lawmaker said on Thursday that a possible agreement with the United States would violate the Supreme Leader’s red lines on the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, compensation and Lebanon.

Abolfazl Abutorabi told Iran-based website Didban Iran that the draft under discussion differed “180 degrees” from an earlier 10-point version he said had been prepared under the Supreme Leader’s direct view.

He said reopening the Strait of Hormuz had been placed against the lifting of the naval blockade, but without enforcement guarantees.

“If we open the Strait of Hormuz, what guarantee is there that they will not start the blockade again? No guarantee,” he said.

Abutorabi also criticized reported proposals for the release of Iranian funds, saying Tehran should not give up leverage in Hormuz to receive $12 billion of its own money.

He said a proposed $300 billion fund for Iran lacked enforcement guarantees and accused Washington of trying to deceive Tehran with what he called “a lollipop.”

“JCPOA Two is more damaging than JCPOA One,” he said, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal, adding that he believed the United States would attack again after the World Cup and its elections.