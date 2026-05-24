Former US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Saturday issued a warning against those he called the architects of America’s war with Iran, saying that when the conflict ends “with enormous and lasting costs and little to show for it,” its main promoters must be held to account.

"When this war ends with enormous and lasting costs and little to show for it, we should do something we haven’t done in a quarter century: collectively hold accountable those who pushed it in the first place. From Washington’s prolific Iran war lobby to my former colleagues who sane-washed it, their voices should no longer be allowed to dominate the conversation as they have for two decades. Their discrediting may be virtually all we have to show for this disastrous decision," Price said.



