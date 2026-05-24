US House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a post on X on Saturday that President Donald Trump was “the only one” capable of bringing Iran to the negotiating table, saying he was encouraged by reports that a peace deal is underway.

"President Trump is the ONLY one who could have gotten Iran — the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism — to the negotiating table. We are greatly encouraged to learn a PEACE DEAL in Iran is underway — and look forward to learning more about the specifics. Under President Trump’s leadership, our nation is stronger, more respected on the global stage, and safer than ever before," Johnson said.