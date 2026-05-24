Iran should charge transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Hossein Shariatmadari, the Supreme Leader’s representative at Kayhan newspaper wrote, saying Tehran’s control over the waterway gives it the legal right to do so.

“The Strait of Hormuz is part of Iran’s territorial waters and we retain the legal right to collect transit fees from ships and vessels passing through our territorial waters,” Shariatmadari wrote. “The United States also collects fees at maritime chokepoints.”

Shariatmadari criticized what he described as the approach of some Iranian diplomats and members of the negotiating team, saying they appeared ready to restore conditions in the strait to their prewar state after the conflict ends.

“It is as if our sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, which is the country’s definite and legal right, does not exist,” he added.