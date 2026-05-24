Senator Ted Cruz posted on X on Saturday expressing concern over reports of a potential Iran deal, warning that it could allow the Iranian government to receive large financial transfers, continue uranium enrichment, and maintain influence over the Strait of Hormuz.

Cruz said the agreement, if accurate, would represent a “huge mistake,” urged caution over early reporting, and argued that Iran’s leadership remains hostile to the United States and its allies.

"If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime—still run by Islamists who chant “death to America”—now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake," he said.



