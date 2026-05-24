Iran MP says US deal without Tehran’s key demands would turn victory into defeat
Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian said any agreement with the United States that fails to include Tehran’s key demands would turn “the Iranian nation’s victory into defeat.”
“If the text of an agreement with the enemy does not include sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, the lifting of all sanctions, the collection of tolls, the release of blocked funds, the enemy’s withdrawal from the region, acceptance of enrichment, and the guarantees sought by Iran, then this agreement is pure damage and will turn the Iranian nation’s victory into defeat,” Nabavian said on X.